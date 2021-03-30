 Skip to main content

Recap: Edap TMS Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Shares of Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 175.00% over the past year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $18,346,000 up by 37.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.68

52-week low: $1.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 117.92%

Company Description

Edap TMS SAis a holding company operating in two divisions namely, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures and markets devices for the invasive destruction of certain types of tumors using HIFU technology. It markets two HIFU devices: the Ablatherm, treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer destroying targeted cancer cells only. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures and services medical devices for the invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The business of the presence of the firm are sen Asia, France, United States and other regions.

 

