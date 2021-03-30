Earnings Preview: Guess?

On Wednesday, March 31, Guess? (NYSE:GES) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Guess? is included in the following report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Guess? reporting earnings of $0.56 per share on revenue of $659.93 million. In the same quarter last year, Guess? announced EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $842.25 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 54.1%. Sales would be down 21.65% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.57 -0.88 1.12 EPS Actual 0.58 -0.01 -1.81 1.22 Revenue Estimate 515.58 M 384.82 M 312.09 M 851.19 M Revenue Actual 569.28 M 398.54 M 260.25 M 842.25 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Guess? were trading at $22.29 as of March 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 261.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Guess? is scheduled to hold the call at 16:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.