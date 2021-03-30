Earnings Outlook for Conn's

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 31. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Conn's's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Conn's's EPS to be near $0.23 on sales of $347.76 million. Conn's reported a per-share profit of $0.2 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $412.99 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.0%. Revenue would be down 15.79% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.13 -0.32 0.35 EPS Actual 0.25 0.75 -1.89 0.20 Revenue Estimate 345.19 M 377.68 M 309.86 M 412.09 M Revenue Actual 334.16 M 366.92 M 317.16 M 412.99 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Conn's were trading at $15.37 as of March 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 361.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Conn's is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.