Earnings Outlook For Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 31. Here is Benzinga's look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's Q2 earnings report.

Based on management's projections, Walgreens Boots Alliance analysts model for earnings of $1.12 per share on sales of $35.46 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported a profit of $1.52 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $35.82 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 26.32% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 1.01% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.96 1.18 1.46 EPS Actual 1.22 1.02 0.83 1.52 Revenue Estimate 34.95 B 34.37 B 34.32 B 35.27 B Revenue Actual 36.31 B 34.75 B 34.63 B 35.82 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance were trading at $52.85 as of March 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Walgreens Boots Alliance is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.