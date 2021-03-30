 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 10:10am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 9.88
  2. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 4.41
  3. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.07
  4. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) - P/E: 9.4
  5. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 4.74

Most recently, Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share at 1.4, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.15. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.13%, which has increased by 0.18% from last quarter's yield of 1.95%.

Most recently, China Index Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.15, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Inpixon has reported Q4 earnings per share at -0.07, which has increased by 46.15% compared to Q3, which was -0.13. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SunPower has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.14, which has increased by 450.0% compared to Q3, which was -0.04. SunPower does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cheetah Mobile saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q3 to 0.07 now. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

BZI-VS

