Recap: PolarityTE Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) fell 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 64.47% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $3,590,000 higher by 144.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PolarityTE hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1441045&tp_key=dc73116194

Price Action

52-week high: $2.38

Company's 52-week low was at $0.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.06%

Company Profile

PolarityTE Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company. Its focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its product includes SkinTE used for repair, reconstruction, replacement or regeneration of skin in patients who have or require treatment of acute and chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. It operates in two segments: the regenerative medicine business segment and the contract research segment.

 

