Recap: AngioDynamics Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $71,182,000 rose by 2.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $68,950,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.04 and $0.06.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $285,000,000 and $288,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5zwesmvs

Price Action

52-week high: $23.40

Company's 52-week low was at $8.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.20%

Company Description

AngioDynamics Inc designs, manufactures and sells medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings.

 

