Earnings Preview for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 30. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reporting a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share on sales of $35.73 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported a profit of $0.06 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $59.91 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 500.0% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 40.36% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.12 -0.14 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.22 -0.05 0.06 Revenue Estimate 37.04 M 40.83 M 45.47 M 53.23 M Revenue Actual 57.17 M 37.53 M 48.65 M 59.91 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were trading at $3.73 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.