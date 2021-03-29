McCormick & Co's Earnings Outlook

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 30. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for McCormick & Co's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see McCormick & Co reporting earnings of $0.58 per share on sales of $1.38 billion. In the same quarter last year, McCormick & Co reported earnings per share of $1.08 on revenue of $1.21 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 46.3% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 13.86% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 1.52 1.10 1.04 EPS Actual 0.79 1.53 1.47 1.08 Revenue Estimate 1.56 B 1.39 B 1.31 B 1.23 B Revenue Actual 1.56 B 1.43 B 1.40 B 1.21 B

Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Co were trading at $90.27 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. McCormick & Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.