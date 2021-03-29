Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) - P/E: 7.51 Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - P/E: 8.8 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) - P/E: 8.0 Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) - P/E: 7.75 GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) - P/E: 8.4

Most recently, Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share at 0.36, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.24%, which has decreased by 0.24% from last quarter's yield of 6.48%.

This quarter, Kimco Realty experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.25 in Q3 and is now 0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.85%, which has decreased by 0.55% from 4.4% last quarter.

Equity Commonwealth's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.0, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.03. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ellington Residential has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.34, which has decreased by 12.82% compared to Q3, which was 0.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.0%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 9.11% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, GEO Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.52 in Q3 and is now 0.48. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.16%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 12.02% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.