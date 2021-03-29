Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $368.66 million.

• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 1847 Goedeker Inc. Commom Stock (AMEX:GOED) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ:PESI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.48 million.

• Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:MTNB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 million.

• Qudian (NYSE:QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $96.78 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ:GSMG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70.42 million.

• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $12.32 million.

• Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.46 million.

• Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $197.06 million.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.64 million.

• The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $25.42 million.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.