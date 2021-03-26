Matinas BioPharma Earnings Outlook

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, March 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Matinas BioPharma Hldgs reporting a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $1.02 million. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.04. Revenue was $0.00.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25.0%. Revenue would be unchanged from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 20.00 K 20.00 K 30.00 K 20.00 K Revenue Actual 95.83 K 0 0 0

Stock Performance

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Hldgs were trading at $1.1 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.