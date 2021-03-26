Fangdd Network Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 161.90% over the past year to ($0.13), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.68.
Revenue of $95,400,000 declined by 36.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $249,050,000.
Looking Ahead
Q1 revenue expected to be between $41,379,000 and $44,444,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 26, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $129.04
52-week low: $6.10
Price action over last quarter: down 5.46%
Company Description
Fangdd Network Group Ltd is engaged in the business of real estate. It has built SaaS-based solutions that help real estate agents to connect with essential business resources, including customers, property listings, capital and transaction data.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News