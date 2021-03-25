Recap: Co-Diagnostics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 577.78% year over year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $27,145,000 higher by 24903.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,990,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Co-Diagnostics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/codx/mediaframe/44114/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $30.99

52-week low: $6.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.97%

Company Description

Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). CDI's low-cost system uses its tests to diagnose tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue and HIV. The company's diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, sophisticated molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by greatly automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.