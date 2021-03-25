iClick Interactive Asia: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 900.00% over the past year to $0.02, which were in line with the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $78,692,000 rose by 38.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $74,890,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $315,000,000 and $335,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/iclk/mediaframe/44023/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $19.10

Company's 52-week low was at $4.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.46%

Company Overview

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China. It serves as an integrated cross-channel gateway that provides marketers with innovative and cost-effective ways to optimize their online marketing efforts throughout their marketing cycle and achieve their branding and performance-based marketing goals. It has two operating segments: Marketing Solutions, and Enterprise Solutions. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from PRC and also has a presence in Hong Kong and other countries.