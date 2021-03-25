 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: General Mills

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Looking at Q3, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) earned $860.00 million, a 9.43% increase from the preceding quarter. General Mills's sales decreased to $4.52 billion, a 4.22% change since Q2. In Q2, General Mills earned $949.50 million, and total sales reached $4.72 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, General Mills posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows General Mills is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In General Mills's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

General Mills reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.82/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.84/share.

 

