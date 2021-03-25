A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims, GDP Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq tumbled more than 200 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) and Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC).

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing for March is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 10:10 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67 points to 32,386.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 8 points at 3,888.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 37 points to 12,831.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 30,010,930 with around 545,280 deaths. Brazil confirmed over 12,220,010 cases, while India reported a total of at least 11,787,530 confirmed cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $63.49 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $60.26 a barrel. US crude oil inventories rose 1.9 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.6% and STOXX Europe 600 Index slipped 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.5%, German DAX 30 dropped 0.4% while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%. German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -6.2 heading into April versus a revised reading of -12.7 in the previous month, while French manufacturing climate indicator came in unchanged at 98 in March. Loans to households in the Eurozone increased 3% to EUR 6.42 trillion for February.

Asian markets traded mostly lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.14%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.10% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.06%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%, while India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.1%. Hong Kong’s trade deficit narrowed to HKD 14.7 billion in February from HKD 38.6 billion a year earlier.

Broker Recommendation

KeyBanc maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $51 to $55..

BorgWarner shares fell 8% to close at $44.30 on Tuesday.

Breaking News

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales fell short of expectations.

(NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) issued a fresh update of its phase three trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine after a U.S. health agency earlier this week questioned the accuracy of the trial data. The British drugmaker’s latest update claims the vaccine developed with Oxford University is 76% effective in protecting against symptomatic cases of the virus, from 79% efficacy reported on Monday.

