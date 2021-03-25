Earnings Scheduled For March 25, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.85 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.05 million.

• P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $127.00 million.

• Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.89 million.

• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.19 million.

• PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $94.96 million.

• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $228.00 million.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.89 million.

• Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $164.00 million.

• Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $20.16 million.

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $304.40 million.

• G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $563.77 million.

• Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• iHuman (NYSE:IH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $106.40 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $121.39 million.

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $27.18 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $135.60 million.

• Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.34 million.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.91 million.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.58 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $98.12 million.

• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $24.99 million.

• GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.48 million.

• ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $217.01 million.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.39 million.

• Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $44.47 million.

• Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.