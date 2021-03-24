Recap: TELA Bio Q4 Earnings

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 55.74% over the past year to ($0.54), which missed the estimate of ($0.49).

Revenue of $5,667,000 up by 16.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,800,000.

Guidance

TELA Bio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $27,000,000 and $30,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4ogsehe

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.55

Company's 52-week low was at $6.02

Price action over last quarter: down 14.69%

Company Overview

TELA Bio Inc is a United States-based medical technology company. It is involved in developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. Its reinforced tissue matrices called OviTex improve the clinical outcomes and reduce costs of care in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery.