Earnings Preview for Momo

On Thursday, March 25, Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Momo reporting earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $566.04 million. In the same quarter last year, Momo reported EPS of $0.68 on revenue of $673.37 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 38.24%. Sales would have fallen 15.94% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.43 0.43 5.23 EPS Actual 0.44 0.43 0.47 0.68 Revenue Estimate 563.28 M 560.89 M 493.94 M 4.59 B Revenue Actual 554.77 M 547.52 M 507.58 M 673.37 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Momo were trading at $15.35 as of March 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Momo is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.