Why At Home Group's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In At Home Group's Stock Today

At Home Group's (NYSE:HOME) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.8% to a price of $29.75. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 712.77 thousand, about 41.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.73 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: At Home Group shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $25.64 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $34.42 and as low as $1.3.

