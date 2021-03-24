 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Estee Lauder's Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Right now, Estee Lauder Cos Inc. (NYSE:EL) share price is at $288.99, after a 2.82% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.64%, but in the past year, increased by 67.07%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 3.12%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 39.96 in the Personal Products industry, Estee Lauder Cos Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 111.62. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Estee Lauder Cos Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

Price Candles

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

Related Articles (EL)

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Morgan Stanley, General Motors And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays
10 Stocks For The Socially Distanced New York Fashion Week
Here's Why Estée Lauder Is Impressing Analysts
Price Over Earnings Overview: Estee Lauder Cos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com