5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 4.93 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 5.07 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.24 Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) - P/E: 6.97 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.19

Kenon Hldgs's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.09, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.02. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cia Paranaense De Energia's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.72, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.46. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.62%, which has increased by 2.36% from 6.26% last quarter.

This quarter, Central Puerto experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.02 in Q3 and is now 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Spark Energy's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.13, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.57%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 8.46% in the previous quarter.

Pampa Energia saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q3 to 0.41 now. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.