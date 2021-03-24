Worthington Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 112.50% year over year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $759,109,000 decreased by 0.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $872,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.worthingtonindustries.com%2F&eventid=2947837&sessionid=1&key=736AB65D06492704D1AC09E2BA89323D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $75.45

Company's 52-week low was at $20.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.67%

Company Overview

Worthington Industries Inc is an American diversified metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. Its manufactured metal products include pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, refrigerant, and other industrial gas storage; cylinders; helium-filled balloon kits; steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment primarily for the oil and gas industry; cryogenic pressure vessels for liquefied natural gas and other gas storage applications; light gauge steel framing for commercial and residential construction; and several other products. The firm's operating segments are Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. North America accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.