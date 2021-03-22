Recap: Tencent Music Enter Gr Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) moved higher by 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

GAAP earnings per share fell 8.33% over the past year to $0.11. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.12, which was inline with the analyst estimate.

Revenue of $1,277,000,000 up by 21.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Tencent Music Enter Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 22, 2021

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tme/mediaframe/43138/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $30.54

Company's 52-week low was at $9.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 102.48%

Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.