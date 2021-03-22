 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Dollar General

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q4, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) earned $872.22 million, a 12.82% increase from the preceding quarter. Dollar General also posted a total of $8.41 billion in sales, a 2.62% increase since Q3. Dollar General earned $773.13 million, and sales totaled $8.20 billion in Q3.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Dollar General posted an ROCE of 0.13%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Dollar General is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Dollar General's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Dollar General reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.62/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $2.72/share.

 

Related Articles (DG)

The SPY Was Down Today. Here's Why.
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 2%; Williams-Sonoma Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; Upstart Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Dollar General Profit Misses Estimates
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Dollar General Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com