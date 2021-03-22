 Skip to main content

Oxford Square Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 7:54am
Shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 44.44% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $8,638,000 decreased by 35.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.42

52-week low: $2.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.72%

Company Overview

Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return. Its primary focus is to seek current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. Its debt investments include bilateral loans and syndicated loans. The group invests in various industries such as structured finance, Telecommunication services, Business services, Healthcare, Diversified Insurance, Logistics, and others.

 

