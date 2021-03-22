 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 3:26am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares fell 0.4% to close at $103.20 on Friday.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) announced plans to buy Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal. Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.4% to close at $224.16, while Canadian Pacific Railway shares fell 1.4% to close at $378.48 on Friday.

  • Analysts are expecting Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) to have earned $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tencent Music Entertainment shares climbed 6.7% to close at $30.42 on Friday.
  • Thoma Bravo’s blank-check company Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) reached an agreement to take Israeli mobile monetization company ironSource public through a merger that values the combined business at $11.1 billion. Thoma Bravo Advantage shares closed at $10.82 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

