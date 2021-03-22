5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares fell 0.4% to close at $103.20 on Friday.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) announced plans to buy Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal. Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.4% to close at $224.16, while Canadian Pacific Railway shares fell 1.4% to close at $378.48 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) to have earned $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tencent Music Entertainment shares climbed 6.7% to close at $30.42 on Friday.
- Thoma Bravo’s blank-check company Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) reached an agreement to take Israeli mobile monetization company ironSource public through a merger that values the combined business at $11.1 billion. Thoma Bravo Advantage shares closed at $10.82 on Friday.
