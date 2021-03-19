Earnings Preview for BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, March 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see BioLife Solutions reporting a loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.50 million. In the same quarter last year, BioLife Solutions posted break-even earnings on sales of $8.29 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 0%. Revenue would be up 62.75% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.03 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 0.06 0 Revenue Estimate 10.82 M 9.57 M 9.98 M 9.01 M Revenue Actual 11.28 M 9.92 M 12.16 M 8.29 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 327.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BioLife Solutions is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.