5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 10:48am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

  1. Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 8.63
  2. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.85
  3. Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) - P/E: 7.71
  4. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 5.41
  5. SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) - P/E: 9.13

Alico saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.42 in Q4 to -0.23 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.31%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.31% last quarter.

This quarter, Seneca Foods experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.97 in Q2 and is now 7.9. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Adtalem Glb Education saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.78 in Q1 to 0.77 now. Adtalem Glb Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Mannatech reported earnings per share at 0.34, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.76. Mannatech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, SpartanNash reported earnings per share at 0.43, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.7. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.22%, which has increased by 0.04% from 4.18% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

