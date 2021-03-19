5 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced plans to resume buyback plan in Q4'21. Nike shares fell 3.9% to $137.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong FY21 earnings guidance. FedEx shares climbed 4.4% to $274.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) reported the FDA approval of ARCALYST for recurrent pericarditis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 10.5% to $24.00 in after-hours trading.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also announced a $100 million increase to its buyback program. Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares surged 4.6% to $89.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) reported a 2 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Construction Partners shares fell 4.1% to $31.40 in after-hours trading.
