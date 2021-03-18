Nike: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.38% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $10,357,000,000 rose by 2.50% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $11,020,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Nike hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $147.95

Company's 52-week low was at $60.00

Price action over last quarter: down 0.06%

Company Description

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and Jordan. Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Nike's brands include Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide and outsources its production to more than 400 factories in more than 40 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.