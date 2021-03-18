Navigator Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 220.00% over the past year to $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $87,422,000 rose by 14.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $66,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Navigator Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.71

52-week low: $3.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.06%

Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd is an owner and operator of a fleet of gas carriers. It provides gas transportation solutions for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. It offers international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gasses, and ammonia.