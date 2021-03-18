 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 9:53am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) - P/E: 8.34
  2. KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) - P/E: 5.93
  3. Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) - P/E: 9.06
  4. Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) - P/E: 4.1
  5. Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) - P/E: 6.96

This quarter, Customers Bancorp experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.2 in Q3 and is now 1.65. Customers Bancorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, KB Financial Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.01 in Q2 and is now 0.59. KB Financial Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hennessy Advisors has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.24, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.98%, which has decreased by 0.69% from 6.67% last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.03, which has decreased by 40.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.05. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.14%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 1.36% last quarter.

This quarter, Eagle Point Credit Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.23 in Q3 and is now 0.24. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.37%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 8.37% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

