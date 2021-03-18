UroGen Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.81% year over year to ($1.38), which missed the estimate of ($1.37).

Revenue of $7,966,000 higher by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,570,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

UroGen Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9xx839oi

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.89

52-week low: $13.12

Price action over last quarter: down 15.02%

Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies designed to change the standard of care for urological pathologies. It has an innovative and broad pipeline of product candidates that can overcome the deficiencies of current treatment options for a variety of urological conditions with a focus on uro-oncology. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102, are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, or MMC, a generic drug, which is used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy.