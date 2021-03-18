 Skip to main content

Recap: Dollar General Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) moved higher by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 24.76% year over year to $2.62, which missed the estimate of $2.72.

Revenue of $8,415,000,000 higher by 17.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,300,000,000.

Outlook

Dollar General said it sees FY21 EPS of $8.80-$9.50.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/dollargeneral20210318/en

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $225.25

52-week low: $135.04

Price action over last quarter: down 10.13%

Company Description

A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 16,000 stores in 45 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2019, 78% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 6% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 4% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at $5 or less, mostly using an everyday-low-price strategy.

 

