HOOKIPA Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 15.00% over the past year to ($0.46), which beat the estimate of ($0.58).

Revenue of $5,163,000 higher by 42.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,260,000.

Outlook

HOOKIPA Pharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HOOKIPA Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah8vsuip

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.68

Company's 52-week low was at $6.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.55%

Company Description

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.