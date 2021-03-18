HOOKIPA Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 15.00% over the past year to ($0.46), which beat the estimate of ($0.58).
Revenue of $5,163,000 higher by 42.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,260,000.
Outlook
HOOKIPA Pharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
HOOKIPA Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 18, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah8vsuip
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $13.68
Company's 52-week low was at $6.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.55%
Company Description
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. It uses off-the-shelf technologies, VaxWave and TheraT, to elicit directly within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News