Recap: HeadHunter Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 25.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $33,159,000 decreased by 0.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $33,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HeadHunter Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3yf6uws

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $37.29

Company's 52-week low was at $12.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.18%

Company Overview

HeadHunter Group PLC is an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region and focus on connecting job seekers with employers. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its CV database and job postings platform. It also provides job seekers and employers with services portfolio. The company gets engage with job seekers and employers via its own desktop sites, mobile sites and mobile applications.