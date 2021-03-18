 Skip to main content

Weibo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) moved higher by 4.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.48% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $513,410,000 higher by 9.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $499,050,000.

Outlook

Q1 revenue expected between $404,236,000 and $420,406,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdheszpw

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $63.55

Company's 52-week low was at $28.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.33%

Company Description

Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2016, Weibo had 313 million monthly active users and 139 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 49.9% of shares and with 75% voting power; Alibaba holds 31.5% of shares and 14.8% voting power.

 

