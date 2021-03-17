Preview: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ollie's Bargain Outlet reporting earnings of $0.85 per share on sales of $488.37 million. In the same quarter last year, Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported EPS of $0.74 on revenue of $422.43 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 14.86%. Revenue would be up 15.61% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.90 0.31 0.75 EPS Actual 0.65 1.04 0.49 0.74 Revenue Estimate 406.06 M 513.97 M 315.02 M 439.04 M Revenue Actual 414.38 M 529.31 M 349.36 M 422.43 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 136.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.