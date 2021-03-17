Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 7.57 L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) - P/E: 7.59 Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) - P/E: 4.33 GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) - P/E: 7.35 ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) - P/E: 2.13

This quarter, Danaos experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.91 in Q3 and is now 2.29. Danaos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, L.B. Foster reported earnings per share at 0.24, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.57%, which has increased by 0.18% from 1.39% in the previous quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 4.83, whereas in Q3, they were at 2.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, GrafTech International experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.35 in Q3 and is now 0.47. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.41%, which has decreased by 0.17% from 0.58% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, ToughBuilt Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.11 in Q2 and is now 0.0. ToughBuilt Industries does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.