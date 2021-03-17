 Skip to main content

Recap: Cintas Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.72% over the past year to $2.37, which beat the estimate of $2.21.

Revenue of $1,777,000,000 decreased by 1.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,750,000,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected to be between $2.20 and $2.40.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $1,800,000,000 and $1,830,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jcyaqr5f

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $369.20

Company's 52-week low was at $154.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.51%

Company Overview

In its core uniform and facility services unit (81% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mat, mops, shop towels, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first aid and safety services business (10% of sales), a fire protection services business (6% of sales), and a uniform direct sales business (4% of sales).

 

