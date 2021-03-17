What's Happening With CRIS Stock, SRGA Stock And PDD Stock Wednesday?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for Curis, Surgalign and Pinduoduo.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Curis is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and therapies in the immuno-oncology and precision oncology therapeutic areas

Surgalign Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Surgalign is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Pinduoduo also announced that its founder, Colin Huang, has stepped down from the board of directors effective today to pursue research in the food and life sciences. Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences.