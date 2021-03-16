Recap: Curis Q4 Earnings

Shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) decreased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.69% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $3,024,000 declined by 8.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,840,000.

Guidance

Curis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Curis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1827/40133

Technicals

52-week high: $13.44

Company's 52-week low was at $0.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 778.51%

Company Description

Curis Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and therapies in the immuno-oncology and precision oncology therapeutic areas. The company targets solid tumors, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, advanced solid tumors or lymphomas, hematological cancers, and others. Its pipeline products include Fimepinostat, CA-170, CA-4948, CA-327, and Erivedge.