Cintas's Earnings: A Preview

On Wednesday, March 17, Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.19 and sales around $1.75 billion. In the same quarter last year, Cintas reported EPS of $2.16 on revenue of $1.81 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 1.39% increase for the company. Sales would have fallen 3.37% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Cintas's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.18 2.13 1.21 2.02 EPS Actual 2.62 2.78 1.35 2.16 Revenue Estimate 1.75 B 1.70 B 1.56 B 1.80 B Revenue Actual 1.76 B 1.75 B 1.62 B 1.81 B

Shares of Cintas were trading at $351.6 as of March 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cintas is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.