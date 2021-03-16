 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 8.96
  2. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.07
  3. Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) - P/E: 9.94
  4. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 5.58

Hamilton Beach Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q2 to -0.15 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.13%, which has increased by 0.18% from last quarter's yield of 1.95%.

Inpixon's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.13, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.21. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Nortech Systems reported earnings per share at -0.35, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.05. Nortech Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

China Index Holdings saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q3 to 0.15 now. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 4 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSEarnings News Dividends

