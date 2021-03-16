What Investors Need To Know About FuelCell Stock And Carnival Stock Tuesday Morning

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for FuelCell and Carnival Tuesday morning.

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by nine cents.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $14.90 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $22.11 million by around 32%. This represents an 8.39% decrease over sales of $16.26 million in the same period last year.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) passed its 52-week high of $30.13 during Tuesday’s premarket session.

Shares of cruise liners are trading higher this week amid strength in travel names as more Americans continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The CDC indicated March 12 saw the most travelers than any day since the onset of the pandemic.