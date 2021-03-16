 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Investors Need To Know About FuelCell Stock And Carnival Stock Tuesday Morning
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:
What Investors Need To Know About FuelCell Stock And Carnival Stock Tuesday Morning

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for FuelCell and Carnival Tuesday morning.

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by nine cents. 

The company also reported quarterly sales of $14.90 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $22.11 million by around 32%. This represents an 8.39% decrease over sales of $16.26 million in the same period last year.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) passed its 52-week high of $30.13 during Tuesday’s premarket session. 

Shares of cruise liners are trading higher this week amid strength in travel names as more Americans continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The CDC indicated March 12 saw the most travelers than any day since the onset of the pandemic.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + CCL)

Recap: FuelCell Energy Q1 Earnings
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021
What's Happening With AMC Stock, CCL Stock And RIOT Stock?
Earnings Preview for FuelCell Energy
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, GameStop, Nike, CrowdStrike, FedEx And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com