Recap: FuelCell Energy Q1 Earnings

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) decreased 8.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 70.00% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $14,877,000 decreased by 8.53% year over year, which missed the estimate of $22,110,000.

Looking Ahead

FuelCell Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

FuelCell Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fce.com%2F&eventid=3065296&sessionid=1&key=491F78C38BE905BF36D6776C19DAAC4E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.44

52-week low: $1.00

Price action over last quarter: down 14.07%

Company Profile

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.