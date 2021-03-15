StarTek: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 46.67% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $174,469,000 up by 1.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $169,630,000.

Outlook

StarTek hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p9tz5ro3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.04

Company's 52-week low was at $2.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.19%

Company Description

StarTek Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing company. The company operates its business through six reportable segments, based on the geographic regions: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka, Argentina and Peru, Rest of World. Its service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics and other industry-specific processes. Americas contribute the majority of the revenue.