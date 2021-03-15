Recap: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 128.57% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $95,921,000 rose by 15.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,940,000.

Guidance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/amphastar20210315/en

Price Action

52-week high: $22.69

Company's 52-week low was at $12.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.05%

Company Overview

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The business activities are operated through two reportable segments namely finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, naloxone, lidocaine, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The API segment manufactures and distributes RHI API and porcine insulin API. Its products are used in hospitals or urgent care clinical settings. Geographically the business presence of the firm is seen in the United States and France of which the US accounts for the majority of revenue.